Daseke Names Aaron Coley New CFO Following Jason Bates's Resignation; Backs FY22 View

(RTTNews) - Daseke, Inc. (DSKE), an industrial transportation solutions firm, said on Friday that it has appointed Aaron Coley as its new Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, with effect from October 28. The new appointment follows the resignation of Jason Bates as CFO on September 19.

Coley with over 24 years of corporate experience and 11 years of experience as a CFO, most recently served Pilot Thomas Logistics.

Prior to this, he had worked as the CFO for Jones Companies, LLC.

For the full-year, the transportation provider has reaffirmed its guidance citing solid execution and demand, and rate resilience in industrial-facing freight markets.

For the fiscal 2022, the company reiterated revenue growth outlook of 12 percent to 15 percent, and a 5 percent to 10 percent improvement in adjusted EBITDA. Analysts, on average, expect the firm to post sales of $1.77 billion.

For the fiscal 2021, the company has posted adjusted EBITDA of $223.1 million, on sales of $1.56 billion.

