Daseke, Inc. Surprised Analysts With A Profit, And Analysts Boosted Their EPS Forecasts

Investors in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) had a good week, as its shares rose 4.9% to close at US$6.89 following the release of its quarterly results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 5.3% to hit US$376m. Daseke also reported a statutory profit of US$0.22, which was a nice improvement from the loss that the analysts were predicting. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqCM:DSKE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

After the latest results, the consensus from Daseke's three analysts is for revenues of US$1.47b in 2021, which would reflect a noticeable 3.3% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Earnings are expected to improve, with Daseke forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.26 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.53b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.12 in 2021. Although the analysts have lowered their sales forecasts, they've also made a very substantial lift in their earnings per share estimates, which implies there's been something of an uptick in sentiment following the latest results.

The average price target rose 7.0% to US$8.63, with the analysts signalling that the improved earnings outlook is the key driver of value for shareholders - enough to offset the reduction in revenue estimates. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Daseke at US$10.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$8.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Daseke's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 3.3% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 25% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.6% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Daseke is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Daseke following these results. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Yet - earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Daseke analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Daseke that we have uncovered.

