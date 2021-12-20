Daseke (DSKE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Daseke (DSKE) closed at $9.39, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 4.31%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.37%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Daseke as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, down 41.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $385.65 million, up 14.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion, which would represent changes of +3500% and +6.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Daseke. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Daseke is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Daseke has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.99 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.63.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on

