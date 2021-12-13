Daseke (DSKE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Daseke (DSKE) closed the most recent trading day at $10.05, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.91% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.55%.

Daseke will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Daseke is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 41.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $385.65 million, up 14.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3500% and +6.47%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Daseke. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Daseke is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Daseke's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.99, which means Daseke is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.