Daseke Agrees To Be Acquired By TFI International In $1.1 Bln Deal

December 22, 2023 — 09:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - Daseke Inc. (DSKE) agreed to be acquired by TFI International Inc. (TFII, TFII.TO) in an all-cash transaction that values Daseke at an enterprise value of about $1.1 billion.

Daseke common stockholders will receive $8.30 per share in cash, representing a premium of 69% to the last reported sale price on December 21, 2023.

Upon closing of the transaction, Daseke's common stock will no longer be listed on any stock exchange, and Daseke will operate its portfolio of brands as part of TFI International's Truckload segment.

The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2024.

TFI expects the transaction to be EPS-neutral to TFI International in 2024, and accretive by at least $0.50 per share in 2025 based on current market conditions.

