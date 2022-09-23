Daseke Accepts Resignation Of CFO Jason Bates

(RTTNews) - Daseke, Inc. (DSKE), a transportation and logistics firm, said on Friday that it has accepted the resignation of its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jason Bates, with effect from September 19.

The decision to leave the firm was due to Bates' familial obligations that necessitated a move away from Daseke's headquarters in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metro area.

The company has also clarified that Bates's move is not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the management.

