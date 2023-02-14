Darwin Global Management Now Owns 19.60% of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM)

Fintel reports that Darwin Global Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 53.09MM shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (each representing seven ) (AMAM). This represents 19.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 19, 2022 they reported 50.64MM shares and 18.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.84% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 106.76% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is $3.06. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 106.76% from its latest reported closing price of $1.48.

The projected annual revenue for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is $6MM, an increase of 17.52%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ambrx Biopharma Inc.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMAM is 0.03%, a decrease of 61.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.02% to 15,986K shares. The put/call ratio of AMAM is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,336K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,486K shares, representing a decrease of 6.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAM by 64.60% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,152K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fosun International holds 1,933K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 1,492K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,362K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ambrx Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ambrx is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. These include next generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), bispecifics, targeted immuno-oncology therapies, novel cytokines to modulate the immune system, and long-acting therapeutic peptides for metabolic and cardiovascular disease. Ambrx is advancing a robust portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy, safety and ease of use, in multiple therapeutic areas, including its lead product candidate ARX788. In addition, the company has clinical collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb, Astellas, BeiGene, Sino Biopharma, Elanco and NovoCodex, for drug candidates generated using Ambrx technology.

