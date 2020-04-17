Darts-Unreliable WiFi rules Anderson out of PDC home competition

Gary Anderson's dodgy internet connection has put paid to his chances of competing in the Professional Darts Corporation's (PDC) inaugural home event, British media have reported.

The competition was set up to entertain darts fans stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will launch later on Friday featuring 128 top players squaring off against each other from their homes using video calls.

But two-times PDC world champion Anderson will not be at the oche.

"I was up for it but when we did tests of my WiFi, it's just not reliable enough," the 'Flying Scotsman' told the Sun. "It doesn't surprise me. I struggle to pay bills online in my house, it's really frustrating."

The 49-year-old was injured for part of the 2019 season and was looking forward to making a strong return this year before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus brought the global sporting calendar to a standstill.

"It's unbelievable," he added. "Two years on the trot I've missed the opening few months."

