Darts-Smith beats Van Gerwen to claim first world title

January 03, 2023 — 06:18 pm EST

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - England's Michael Smith won his first PDC World Championship title by beating Dutch three-time champion Michael van Gerwen 7-4 in the final at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday.

The outcome was almost a complete reversal of the 2019 final when van Gerwen breezed past Smith to win his last World Championship crown with a 7-3 victory.

The 32-year-old Smith, who is the new world number one, earned 500,000 pounds ($598,300.00) in prize money.

He is the fifth Englishman to win the title since the first Championship was held in 1994.

