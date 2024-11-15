News & Insights

Dart Mining Issues New Unlisted Options

November 15, 2024 — 12:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dart Mining NL (AU:DTM) has released an update.

Dart Mining NL has announced the issuance of 2,703,714 unlisted options, exercisable at $0.02 and set to expire on November 13, 2025. These securities are part of previously announced transactions but will not be quoted on the ASX. This move signals potential growth opportunities for Dart Mining, capturing the attention of investors keen on strategic developments.

