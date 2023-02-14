Darsana Capital Partners Now Owns 8.10% of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Series 1 (BIGC)

Fintel reports that Darsana Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.00MM shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Series 1 (BIGC). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 4.00MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 50.00% and an increase in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.08% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Series 1 is $14.24. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 29.08% from its latest reported closing price of $11.03.

The projected annual revenue for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Series 1 is $332MM, an increase of 22.15%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Series 1. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 6.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIGC is 0.14%, a decrease of 9.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 62,780K shares. The put/call ratio of BIGC is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 5,015K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,714K shares, representing an increase of 45.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 51.55% over the last quarter.

QUASX - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 3,126K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,832K shares, representing an increase of 41.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 77.05% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 2,657K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,775K shares, representing an increase of 33.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 17.96% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,890K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 870K shares, representing an increase of 53.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 24.02% over the last quarter.

GGV Capital holds 1,877K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,164K shares, representing a decrease of 15.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 5.69% over the last quarter.

BigCommerce Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates as a software company. The Company offers SaaS platform for cross-channel commerce and cloud-based e-commerce solution that scales with business growth. BigCommerce Holdings serves customers worldwide.

