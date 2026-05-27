Darling Ingredients vs. Tyson Foods: Which Stock Stands Out?

In the food industry, both Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR and Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN play important roles in supplying products that support the global food and agricultural supply chain. The industry includes companies involved in food processing, ingredient production, protein manufacturing and value-added solutions that serve consumers, retailers and industrial customers worldwide.



While Tyson Foods is widely recognized as one of the largest producers of chicken, beef and prepared foods, Darling Ingredients focuses on converting food waste and animal by-products into sustainable ingredients used in feed, fuel and specialty applications. Comparing DAR and TSN gives investors exposure to different areas of the food sector. Tyson Foods benefits from large-scale protein production and branded food operations, while Darling Ingredients focuses on sustainability-driven ingredient recovery, recycling and renewable energy solutions.

The Case for Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients has built a strongglobal marketposition through its large-scale circular economy platform, operating more than 260 facilities across over 15 countries as of the first quarter of 2026. The company processes roughly 15% of the world’s animal agricultural by-products and produces nearly 30% of global collagen supply, giving it meaningful scale within the feed, food ingredients and renewable energy markets. Its diversified operating structure reduces reliance on any single end market while strengthening exposure to long-term sustainability and nutrition trends.



The company continues to strengthen its business through disciplined capital allocation, operational efficiency and commercial optimization strategies. During the first quarter of 2026, management highlighted improved throughput, stronger gross margins and better product placement into higher-priced markets across the Feed Ingredients segment. Meanwhile, the Food Ingredients business benefited from rising collagen and gelatin demand, particularly in Europe and Asia, as consumers increasingly focus on protein intake, health supplements and functional nutrition products.



Darling Ingredients also benefits from differentiated brand positioning tied to sustainability, ingredient recovery and renewable energy production. Through its integrated portfolio spanning feed ingredients, specialty food ingredients, biogas and renewable diesel, the company serves a broad customer base across agriculture, food manufacturing, health and energy industries. Management continues to advance innovation initiatives such as the Nextida glucose-control product while leveraging global processing capabilities, risk management systems and digital operating efficiencies to support long-term growth opportunities.



However, Darling Ingredients continues to face exposure to volatile commodity markets, renewable fuel pricing fluctuations and regulatory uncertainty tied to biofuel policies. The company also remains affected by weak North American cattle supply, which limits higher-fat feedstock availability and impacts rendering economics. In addition, elevated debt levels, foreign exchange pressures and changing tariff environments could create near-term earnings volatility, particularly across global feedstock procurement and specialty protein operations.

The Case for Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods maintains a dominant position within the global protein industry through its diversified portfolio spanning chicken, beef, pork and prepared foods. In second-quarter fiscal 2026, the company generated $13.7 billion in sales, led by strong contributions from the Chicken and Prepared Foods segments. TSN’s scale, integrated supply chain, extensive distribution capabilities and broad customer reach reinforce its standing across retail, foodservice and international protein markets.



The company continues to strengthen its business through operational excellence, disciplined pricing strategies and long-term strategic customer partnerships. Tyson Foods reported market share gains across lunchmeat, bacon, snacking and smoked sausage categories while delivering growth in volume, units and dollar sales within Prepared Foods. Management also highlighted sustained momentum in Chicken, supported by improved live production performance, stronger execution and multiyear investments in advanced genetics capabilities.



Tyson Foods benefits from strong brand positioning through products sold under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park and Aidells, helping it reach consumers seeking convenient, protein-focused and value-added meal solutions. Its diversified portfolio supports participation across premium and mainstream food categories, while investments in supply-chain optimization, production efficiency and data-driven operational management strengthen customer service capabilities and long-term competitiveness.



The company also benefits from a balanced operating structure that allows strength in one business segment to offset weakness in another, supporting more stable overall performance across market cycles. During the second quarter of fiscal 2026, momentum in Chicken and Prepared Foods contributed to top-line growth, margin improvement and stronger cash generation. Tyson Foods continues to prioritize portfolio optimization, balance-sheet discipline and operational efficiency initiatives to reinforce its leadership position within the global protein industry.

DAR vs. TSN: How Do Estimates Stack Up?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Darling Ingredients’ current fiscal-year earnings per share (EPS) has moved up 25.5% over the past 30 days to $4.68. The consensus mark indicates a year-over-year increase of 588.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ current fiscal-year EPS has moved up 4.8% over the past 30 days to $4.14. The consensus mark indicates a year-over-year increase of 0.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DAR & TSN: A Look at Past-Month Stock Performance

Over the past month, shares of Darling Ingredients have declined 1.6%, underperforming Tyson Foods and the Consumer Staples sector, which posted growth of 2.4% and 4.9%, respectively, over the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DAR & TSN: A Peek Into Stock Valuation

Darling Ingredients is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.35, modestly below its one-year median of 14.41. Meanwhile, Tyson Foods trades at a forward P/E of 14.57, above its one-year median of 14.08.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DAR vs. TSN: Which Is the Better Bet Now?

Among the two, Tyson Foods stands out as the stronger near-term story, supported by improving operational momentum, market share gains in Prepared Foods and a balanced multi-protein portfolio. Its diversified business structure and disciplined execution continue to support stable earnings visibility across market cycles. In contrast, Darling Ingredients remains more exposed to renewable fuel volatility, feedstock supply challenges and commodity-driven earnings swings, despite its attractive long-term sustainability and specialty ingredients opportunities.



TSN currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while DAR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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