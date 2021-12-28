Darling Ingredients To Buy Valley Proteins For About $1.1 Bln

(RTTNews) - Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Tuesday said it has agreed to buy Valley Proteins, Inc. for about $1.1 billion in cash.

Valley Proteins operates 18 major rendering and used cooking oil facilities throughout the southern, southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. Valley employs 1,900 employees and operates a fleet of 550 vehicles.

"We are pleased to add Valley Proteins to our global ingredient family and we expect this acquisition to be accretive post integration. In the evolving world of ESG and global decarbonization, Valley Proteins will supplement Darling's global supply of waste fats and greases. The new supply will now provide Darling with additional low carbon feedstock to produce renewable diesel and potentially sustainable aviation fuel," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients.

"Valley Proteins has a rich 70 plus year history of providing essential services to the meat processing industry and restaurant locations and our teams will work diligently to complete this acquisition in a timely manner," Stuewe added.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period.

