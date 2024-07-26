Darling Ingredients Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $54.0, with a high estimate of $85.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 13.94% lower than the prior average price target of $62.75.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Darling Ingredients. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dushyant Ailani Jefferies Lowers Buy $47.00 $53.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $45.00 $57.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Lowers Hold $45.00 $51.00 Thomas Palmer Citigroup Announces Buy $48.00 - Derrick Whitfield Stifel Lowers Buy $85.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Darling Ingredients. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Darling Ingredients compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Darling Ingredients's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops and manufactures sustainable ingredients for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, fuel, and fertilizer industries. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into ingredients, including gelatin, fats, proteins, pet food ingredients, fertilizers. Also, the company recovers and converts used cooking oil and bakery remnants into feed and fuel ingredients. Darling has three primary business segments which are feed ingredients contributing the majority of revenue, food ingredients, and fuel ingredients. It provides grease trap services for food businesses and sells various equipment for collecting and delivering cooking oil. The company derives the majority of its revenue from customers in North America.

Darling Ingredients: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Darling Ingredients's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -20.71%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Darling Ingredients's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.71% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Darling Ingredients's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.76% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Darling Ingredients's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.74%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Darling Ingredients's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.02, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

