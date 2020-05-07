Markets
Darling Ingredients Shares Pop 10% After Topping Q1 Estimates

Daniel Miller
What happened

Shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR), a developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients for food, feed, and fuel, popped over 10% early Thursday after the company mitigated COVID-19 impacts and topped analysts' estimates during the first quarter.

So what

First-quarter revenue checked in with a 2% gain, compared to the prior year, to $853 million, which topped analysts' estimates calling for $851 million. The bottom-line result was more favorable with adjusted earnings per share reaching $0.51, well above the prior year's $0.11 per-share result and higher than analysts' estimates of $0.42 per share. First-quarter gross margin spiked 210 basis points to 24.1%, compared to the prior year.

Man standing in a field

Image source: Getty Images.

"We delivered a strong first quarter performance consistent with the guidance we provided on our February 2020 earnings call, generating $213 million of combined adjusted EBITDA," said Randall C. Stuewe, chairman and chief executive officer of Darling Ingredients Inc., in a press release "The diversity of our global platform from food to feed to green hydrocarbon is helping us to weather the COVID-19 pandemic."

Now what

Although the first-quarter result was strong, the company sees further COVID-19 impact in 2020. That led management to defer between 15% to 20% of capital expenditures until COVID-19 is under control. As of March 28, 2020, Darling had just over $76 million in cash and cash equivalents and also $796 million available from its revolving credit agreement. Management believes it has taken necessary steps with the balance sheet to weather COVID-19 and its negative economic impacts.

Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

