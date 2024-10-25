Darling Ingredients price target raised to $46 from $44 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Darling Ingredients (DAR) to $46 from $44 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company offered “soft” 2025 guidance of $1.5B in EBITDA versus the consensus of $1.47B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm sees a positive set up for Darling going into 2025 due to “multiple tailwinds,” including rising feedstock pricing and improving credit pricing.
