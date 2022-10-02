Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Darling Ingredients' (NYSE:DAR) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Darling Ingredients is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = US$677m ÷ (US$8.0b - US$920m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, Darling Ingredients has an ROCE of 9.5%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.8%. NYSE:DAR Return on Capital Employed October 2nd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Darling Ingredients compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 9.5%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 64%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Darling Ingredients thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Darling Ingredients is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 304% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Like most companies, Darling Ingredients does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Darling Ingredients isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.