Darling Ingredients (FWB:DAR) Price Target Increased by 7.45% to 17.94

The average one-year price target for Darling Ingredients (FWB:DAR) has been revised to 17.94 / share. This is an increase of 7.45% from the prior estimate of 16.70 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.77 to a high of 18.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.67% from the latest reported closing price of 11.60 / share.

Darling Ingredients Maintains 1.72% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.72%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Darling Ingredients. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAR is 0.19%, an increase of 13.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.22% to 35K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBB - BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF holds 20K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XHYD - BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 66.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 11.22% over the last quarter.

