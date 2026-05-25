Is Darling Ingredients Entering a New Strategic Growth Phase?

Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR appears to be entering a new strategic phase centered on operational discipline and cash-flow optimization rather than aggressive expansion. On its first-quarter 2026earnings call management suggests the company is shifting from navigating commodity and policy volatility toward monetizing a more stable renewable fuels environment and improving balance-sheet flexibility.



A key element of this transition is the improving contribution from Diamond Green Diesel (“DGD”), which generated $151.2 million in adjusted EBITDA for Darling Ingredients in the first quarter, compared with just $6 million a year earlier. The company described the fuel segment as being “at an inflection point” following the finalization of Renewable Volume Obligations, which have strengthened renewable diesel economics and boosted feedstock pricing.



At the same time, Darling Ingredients is becoming more selective with capital deployment. Management emphasized disciplined capital allocation, deleveraging and portfolio optimization, including the pending sale of the majority of its grease trap environmental service assets. The company also monetized $45 million in Production Tax Credits during the quarter to improve liquidity and support debt reduction efforts.



This marks a notable shift from a period dominated by external headwinds and uneven biofuel margins. Instead of emphasizing capacity growth, Darling Ingredients is now focused on extracting stronger returns from its existing platform, improving operational efficiency and using a more supportive regulatory backdrop to strengthen free cash generation. That strategic repositioning could define the company’s next operating chapter.

What Do the Latest Metrics Say About Darling Ingredients?

Darling Ingredients, which competes with Tyson Foods Inc. TSN and Ingredion Inc. INGR, has seen its shares rally 85.8% in the past year against the industry’s 24.6% decline. Shares of Tyson Foods have risen 17.1%, while Ingredion has declined 25.1% during the same period.



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From a valuation standpoint, Darling Ingredients’ forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 12.2x, lower than the industry’s 13.72x. The company is trading at a discount to Tyson Foods (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 14.56x) while trading at a premium to Ingredion (9.13x).



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Darling Ingredients’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 12.3% and 588.2%, respectively.



Darling Ingredients currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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