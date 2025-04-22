DARLING INGREDIENTS Earnings Preview: Recent $DAR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DARLING INGREDIENTS ($DAR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,466,362,743 and earnings of $0.36 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DAR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

DARLING INGREDIENTS Insider Trading Activity

DARLING INGREDIENTS insiders have traded $DAR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANDALL C STUEWE (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,049,054.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

DARLING INGREDIENTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of DARLING INGREDIENTS stock to their portfolio, and 258 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DARLING INGREDIENTS Government Contracts

We have seen $352,000 of award payments to $DAR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.