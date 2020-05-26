Darling Ingredients (DAR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.30, changing hands as high as $23.32 per share. Darling Ingredients Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DAR's low point in its 52 week range is $10.25 per share, with $29.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.19.

