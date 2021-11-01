Darktrace’s stock wobble casts long shadows

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Darktrace’s stock plunge may cast long shadows. The UK cybersecurity company’s shares have fallen by 26% in under two weeks amid a critical note from broker Peel Hunt. One worry is that the weakness may incentivise founder Mike Lynch and his wife to dump their 16% stake.

Lynch may be extradited to the United States to face 17 counts of conspiracy and fraud charges related to Hewlett Packard’s purchase of Autonomy in 2011, which he also founded. He denies the charges and is fighting the extradition. However, with a potentially lengthy legal battle ahead and Darktrace’s stock suffering, he may now choose to cash in more stock when his lock-up expires on Wednesday.

That would reinforce doubts about Darktrace itself. Peel Hunt analysts worry that the group run by Poppy Gustafsson only spends 10% of its sales on research, half the level of bigger peers like CrowdStrike. Staying competitive could make it even harder for loss-making Darktrace to ever make a profit. Yet its stock is still trading at three times its initial public offering price in April. That alone is good reason to cash out. (By Aimee Donnellan)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Electric cars charge up $1.8 bln BYD share sale

Supply-chain Grinch eyes the holidays

Microsoft swipes Apple’s crown

Aussie climate plan stumbles before first hurdle

Housing boom tempts ANZ to lower risk controls

(Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.