Darktrace To Be Bought By Luke Bidco For $7.75/share In Cash

April 26, 2024 — 06:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Thoma Bravo, L.P., a private equity firm, announced on Friday that it has reached a deal to buy Darktrace Plc (DRKTF.PK), a cyber security company, for in $7.75 per share in cash through its Luke Bidco Limited, a newly-formed company indirectly wholly-owned by funds managed or advised by Thoma Bravo.

The per share price represents around 44.3 percent premium to the volume-weighted average price of 429.9 pence per Darktrace share for the three-month period ended April 25.

The acquisition values Darktrace at around $5.315 billion on a fully diluted basis and implies an enterprise value of approximately $4.992 billion.

Darktrace confirmed that, as of April 26, it had in issue 703,683,540 shares of 1 pence each admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, and 3,323,886 treasury shares.

