Darktrace shares surges on growth forecast, EY report

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Cyber-security company Darktrace DARK.L shares surged on Tuesday, heading for their biggest daily jump in 11 months after the company forecast growth and said a review by auditor EY would not impact its previous financial statements.

Darktrace shares jumped 20% to their highest since December, and were set for their largest one-day raise since last August.

In February, the British cyber-security company commissioned a third-party review of its finances by EY, weeks after a short-seller questioned its results. The report showed "a number of areas" where its systems, processes or controls could be improved, Darktrace said.

In a separate statement, the company forecast annual recurring revenue growth of between 21% and 23% for fiscal 2024, saying growth would be weighted towards the second half of the new financial year.

