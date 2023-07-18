News & Insights

Darktrace shares surges on growth forecast, EY report

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 18, 2023 — 03:08 am EDT

Written by Joice Alves for Reuters ->

By Joice Alves

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Cyber-security company Darktrace DARK.L shares surged on Tuesday, heading for their biggest daily jump in 11 months after the company forecast growth and said a review by auditor EY would not impact its previous financial statements.

Darktrace shares jumped 20% to their highest since December, and were set for their largest one-day raise since last August.

In February, the British cyber-security company commissioned a third-party review of its finances by EY, weeks after a short-seller questioned its results. The report showed "a number of areas" where its systems, processes or controls could be improved, Darktrace said.

In a separate statement, the company forecast annual recurring revenue growth of between 21% and 23% for fiscal 2024, saying growth would be weighted towards the second half of the new financial year.

