Darktrace says it has 'integrity' after critical report

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Darktrace DARK.L said on Wednesday it was run with "the greatest integrity" after a short-seller's report questioned the cyber-security company's financial statements.

Chief Executive Poppy Gustafsson said it was "important to refute any unfounded inferences about the listed business we are today and push back in the strongest terms on any suggestions that this is a business that is not being run with the greatest integrity".

New York-based Quintessential Capital Management said it was "deeply skeptical about the validity of Darktrace's financial statements," in a 70-page report published on Tuesday.

