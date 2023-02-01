Darktrace says it has 'integrity' after critical report

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 01, 2023 — 08:58 am EST

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Darktrace DARK.L said on Wednesday it was run with "the greatest integrity" after a short-seller's report questioned the cyber-security company's financial statements.

Chief Executive Poppy Gustafsson said it was "important to refute any unfounded inferences about the listed business we are today and push back in the strongest terms on any suggestions that this is a business that is not being run with the greatest integrity".

New York-based Quintessential Capital Management said it was "deeply skeptical about the validity of Darktrace's financial statements," in a 70-page report published on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.