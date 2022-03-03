Darktrace raises 2022 outlook again

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - British cybersecurity company Darktrace DARK.L on Thursday raised its full-year outlook for the second time in three months reflecting strong customer growth and retention.

The group, which listed in April last year, now expects a year-over-year increase in constant currency annualised recurring revenue (ARR) in 2022 of between 38.5% and 40%, versus previous guidance of 37% to 38.5%.

That implies a year-over-year increase in net constant currency ARR added of between 24% and 29%, previously 19% to 24%, it said.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

