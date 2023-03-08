Darktrace lowers cash-flow guidance, reports 36% rise in H1 revenue

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - British cybersecurity company Darktrace DARK.L lowered its guidance for full-year cash flow on Wednesday due to an accounting change related to its listing as it reported a 36% rise in first-half revenue.

The company said its 2023 guidance range for free cash flow would be about 50% to 55% of adjusted core earnings, down from a previous 60% to 65%. It confirmed other guidance issued earlier this year.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James)

