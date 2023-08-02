Darktrace (LON:DARK) Price Target Increased by 14.46% to 487.41

The average one-year price target for Darktrace (LON:DARK) has been revised to 487.41 / share. This is an increase of 14.46% from the prior estimate of 425.85 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 242.40 to a high of 682.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.66% from the latest reported closing price of 359.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Darktrace. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DARK is 0.37%, an increase of 2.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.52% to 57,771K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 15,192K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,845K shares, representing a decrease of 17.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DARK by 19.50% over the last quarter.

BUG - Global X Cybersecurity ETF holds 8,226K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,050K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DARK by 3.11% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,437K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,453K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DARK by 35.56% over the last quarter.

TIOIX - TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 5,389K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,499K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DARK by 37.02% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 5,198K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,062K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DARK by 0.84% over the last quarter.

