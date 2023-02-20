Markets

Darktrace hires E&Y for independent review of finances

Credit: REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

February 20, 2023 — 02:00 am EST

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - British cyber security company Darktrace DARK.L said on Monday it had commissioned a third-party review of its financial processes by E&Y as a sign of confidence in its results.

A short-seller's report published earlier this month had questioned its financial statements.

