Darktrace cuts core earnings outlook on sales commission change

September 06, 2023 — 02:58 am EDT

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - British cyber-security company Darktrace DARK.L said on Wednesday that changes to its sales commission would squeeze its earnings margin in the current year after it delivered a 52% rise in adjusted core earnings in the 12 months to end-June.

The company said the decision to pay 100% of its sales commissions up front, rather than 50% with the remainder typically one year later, would result in an adjusted core earnings range of 17% to 19% for the year, down from its previous expectation of around 22%.

