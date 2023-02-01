Darktrace begins 75 mln pound share buyback

February 01, 2023

Feb 1 (Reuters) - British cybersecurity firm Darktrace Plc DARK.L said on Wednesday it was commencing a buyback plan of up to 35 million shares, amounting to up to 75 million pounds ($92.36 million), which would be completed by Oct. 31.

The announcement comes a day after Darktrace's shares slumped after a short-selling fund questioned its financial statements, to which the firm responded that it had full confidence in its accounting practices.

