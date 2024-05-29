DarkPulse CEO Shares Business Insights in X Space Event

The latest update is out from DarkPulse (DPLS).

Dennis O’Leary, CEO of the company, recently held an X Space to share business updates, accessible via a provided link. The content, while not deemed materially crucial, complements the company’s comprehensive financial disclosures and public announcements. The company reserves the right to update the information but has no current obligation to do so, with any updates potentially communicated through various official channels. This information is not officially filed with the SEC and is not to be used as a reference in future SEC filings.

