Darknet Markets Are Mixing Bitcoins at Blistering Pace: Report

Darknet marketplaces are embracing cryptocurrency obfuscation techniques such as bitcoin mixers at a blistering pace, according to new research by analytics firm Crystal Blockchain.

BitFuryâs intelligence outfit said in its âDarknet Activity Report,â released in May and recirculated Tuesday, that âdarknet entitiesâ sent $67 million with of bitcoin to transaction scrambling mixers in Q1 2020. Thatâs a staggering spike from the $3 million recorded in Q1 2019.

The rush âindicates a rapid adoption of crypto mixing services by darknet entities,â a clientele Crystal Blockchain notes has had little choice but adapt to the growing prominence of anti-money laundering safeguards on exchanges around the world.

Indeed, in Q1 2020, darknet marketplaces saw a 29% increase in their bitcoin take from safeguard-heavy exchanges. Thatâs in spite of such markets historically preferring shady exchanges that ask few questions of their users.Â

Darknet entities may also be using inter-market transfers to hide their crypto tracks, as Crystal Blockchain identified that 19% of the spaceâs Q1âs bitcoin flow passed among separate darknet entities. Thatâs up from 10% in Q1 2019.

Overall, darknet markets are exchanging more dollar value in bitcoin than at any point since 2017, Crystal Blockchain said, adding, âThese statistics indicate that bitcoin continues to be a financial tool for darknet entities.â

CORRECTION (July 15, 16:13 UTC): BitFuryâs report was originally published in May. It was published a blog post detailing the Q1 activity on Tuesday.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.