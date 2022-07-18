Darkest Before the Dawn: Have the Markets Bottomed?

I recently visited Norway with my family. It’s unequivocally beautiful and one of the most distinguishing characteristics of the trip was the abundance of light. In the capital city of Oslo during June and July, there are roughly 19 hours of sunlight each day. Further north in Tromso, the sun never sets.

However, in December and January, the “midnight sun” is a distant memory. Oslo has about 6 hours of light, and the sun does not rise in the Artic Circle. That astronomical twilight reminded me of market cycles and the proverb that “it’s always darkest before the dawn.”

This is in no way a prediction that markets have bottomed. The ebb and flow of capital markets are far less predictable than the Earth’s rotation around the sun. Let’s look at other “dark periods” for the Nasdaq-100® Index (NDX) and see if there’s anything illuminating.

Just the Facts

The Nasdaq-100 Index has suffered through the two worst monthly performances since 2008. In fact, March’s 13.37% decline was more severe than the most challenging months of the Global Financial Crisis (2007-2008). To be fair, the overall drawdown between October 2007 and November 2010 totaled 43.5%. By comparison, the NDX drawdown of 32.86% ( assuming June 15, 2022, trough ) remains shy of that dubious distinction.

The worst months during the selloff that began in fall of 2007 include:

January 2008: -12.5%

September 2008: -12.2%

June 2008: -11.1%

During the acute phase of the selloff there were significant rallies. They include:

April 2008: +9.4%

August 2008: +7.3%

May 2008: +6.2%

Volatility Clusters

On trading desks, you’ll hear professionals discuss “vol clusters.” If you’re around econometricians, they may use the term Generalized Auto RegressiveConditional Heteroskedasticity. GARCH modeling is very much in vogue these days. You can learn more about the history and application of the model here and here.

Source: Portfolio Labs

The visual above illustrates monthly NDX performance since December 2009. The light blue callout boxes highlight some of the worst months over the past decade. Going back to the earlier analogy, the market feels more like Norway in mid-December – very little light.

The visual below shows that the pullback from highs over the past seven plus months is the most significant in terms of magnitude and length (time frame 2010 – 2022). For the sake of comparison, the peak-to-trough during the Global Financial Crisis occurred over 14 months and the NDX bottomed in advance of the S&P 500.

Source: Portfolio Labs

The Horizon

There’s a confluence of important economic data on the horizon. The highly predictable earnings season kicked off in mid-July with reports from the big banks. Leaders in the tech industry, which are heavily weighted in the Nasdaq-100 Index, will mostly announce around the end of the month.

GDP data that may indicate that the U.S. economy is already in a technical recession (two consecutive quarters of negative growth) will become public on July 28. To be clear, that’s an advance estimate and the NBER has a committee that is the final arbiter of whether a recession occurs.

The labor market has yet to signal a retrenchment, which increases the probability of another 75-basis point hike by the Federal Reserve on July 27. The forward-looking statement from the Fed is likely the key driver for U.S. equity (and fixed income/currency/commodity) markets.

Between the May and June FOMC meetings, the Nasdaq-100 Index lost 14.4% as markets grappled with the reality of persistent inflation and the prospect of aggressive tightening. Since the June meeting, the NDX is slightly higher.

VOLQ

The Nasdaq-100® Volatility Index (VOLQ) as well as futures have mostly been trending lower. The index has mostly vacillated between 20 and 40 during 2022. The year-to-date average close is just below 30. As of July 13, the index is measuring 31.09.

Source: Nasdaq

VOLQ is supportive of the heteroskedastic view of market volatility: In short, the Nasdaq-100 Index has been quite volatile lately and the options market expects that to continue.

Time will tell whether the mid-June FOMC decision coincides with a bear market bottom or there’s more darkness on the horizon. Will growth companies, which have outperformed for the past few months, lead U.S. markets into the light?

Source: LongTermTrends

