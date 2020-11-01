Dark Web Hackers Claim to Hold Keys to 10K Robinhood Accounts: Report

Access to more than 10,000 login keys allegedly linked to Robinhood trading accounts were on the market last week on the dark web, according to a report by Bloomberg, which surveyed dark web marketplaces.

The amount of Robinhood-related emails for sale dwarf those for other brokerages by 5-to-1, analysts told Bloomberg, an indication Robinhood accounts are viewed as more vulnerable, the report quoted an analyst as saying.

Robinhood told Bloomberg it’s not the only brokerage that’s subject to attack and noted that a stolen email isn’t by itself enough to compromise an account.

Robinhood clients have been complaining that their accounts have been hacked and that the company has been slow to respond. An internal investigation found almost 2,000 accounts were compromised as a result of hacked emails, according to a Bloomberg report earlier this month.

Despite the company’s statement at the time blaming the attacks on the victims’ personal email accounts being compromised, several victims told Bloomberg they found no evidence this happened.

