Dario's Study Shows Improved Health Outcomes With Integrated Solution

March 12, 2024 — 10:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) presented data from two new clinical studies at the 17th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes 2024 in Florence.

The first study analyzed data from 6,963 members with pre-diabetes who utilized Dario's smart blood glucose meter and weight tracking. Participants engaged in digital activities like meal tagging, resulting in a 6.38 percent weight reduction for those with a baseline BMI of 30 and above. Blood glucose levels decreased overall, with average levels below 140 mg/dL for a year.

The second study assessed the efficacy of their digital health solution in promoting flu vaccine awareness and rates. The analysis involved 64,904 Dario members with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, randomly assigned to three test groups for flu vaccine nudge intervention messaging. The first two groups, including one with more frequent communications, reported higher self-reported flu vaccination rates compared to the control group and displayed increased awareness of influenza risks and educational content retention.

