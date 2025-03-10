DARIOHEALTH Earnings Results: $DRIO Reports Quarterly Earnings

DARIOHEALTH ($DRIO) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, beating estimates of -$0.34 by $0.35. The company also reported revenue of $7,600,000, beating estimates of $7,534,740 by $65,260.

DARIOHEALTH Insider Trading Activity

DARIOHEALTH insiders have traded $DRIO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN CHARLES NELSON (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $16,789 and 0 sales.

DARIOHEALTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of DARIOHEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

