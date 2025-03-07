DARIOHEALTH Earnings Preview: Recent $DRIO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DARIOHEALTH ($DRIO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $7,534,740 and earnings of -$0.34 per share.
DARIOHEALTH Insider Trading Activity
DARIOHEALTH insiders have traded $DRIO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN CHARLES NELSON (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 25,000 shares for an estimated $20,990 and 0 sales.
DARIOHEALTH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of DARIOHEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD removed 512,152 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $402,602
- LASRY MARC added 464,908 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $365,464
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 150,466 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,281
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 105,768 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $118,460
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 100,817 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $112,915
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 59,496 shares (-95.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,769
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 58,635 shares (-2.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,092
