DarioHealth Corp. Announces Drop In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) reported a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $8.25 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $14.07 million, or $2.87 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 42.0% to $2.83 million from $4.88 million last year.

DarioHealth Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.25 Mln. vs. $14.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.25 vs. $2.87 last year. -Revenue: $2.83 Mln vs. $4.88 Mln last year.

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