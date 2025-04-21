DarioHealth CFO Zvi Ben-David To Retire, Chen Franco-Yehuda To Be Successor

(RTTNews) - DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO), Monday announced that the company's Chief Financial Officer Zvi Ben-David has decided to retire from his role, effective May 15, 2025.

Chen Franco-Yehuda will be appointed as CFO on the day. She most recently served as Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary at Pluri Inc.

In the pre-market hours, DarioHealth's stock is trading at $0.73, down 2.48 percent on the Nasdaq.

