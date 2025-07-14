Markets
Daré Bioscience Shares Surge On Positive Phase 3 Data For Hormone-free Contraceptive Ovaprene

July 14, 2025 — 09:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) jumped more than 277.3400 per cent in the pre-market trading after the company announced positive interim safety and efficacy data for its ongoing Phase 3 trial of Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly intravaginal contraceptive.

If approved, Ovaprene would be the first FDA-approved product of its kind.

The shares are currently at 9.4900, up 6.9700 points or 277.3400 per cent on a volume of 8,234,525 shares, which had closed on Friday at $2.5150.

