Markets
DARE

Daré Bioscience Receives $4 Mln Grant Funding For Smart Contraceptive Program

October 06, 2025 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Daré Bioscience, Inc. (DARE), Monday announced that it has received a $4 million non-dilutive funding installment under its multi-year grant agreement to advance DARE-LARC1, a long-acting reversible contraceptive developed using its intelligent drug delivery system, DARE-IDDS platform.

Out of the $49 million allocated for nonclinical development and IND-enabling studies prior to an FDA submission, this brings the total amount of funding received to $41.8 million.

DARE-LARC1 delivers levonorgestrel over long periods of time without daily user intervention using an implantable, programmable device.

Originally created at MIT, the DARE-IDDS platform allows for accurate, wireless, long-term dosing and may find use in treating chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity.

DARE is currently trading at $2.17, down $0.01 or 0.45 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DARE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.