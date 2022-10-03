Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) investors are sitting on a loss of 69% if they invested five years ago

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For example the Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) share price dropped 69% over five years. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 39% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 16% in the last 90 days.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Daré Bioscience made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, Daré Bioscience grew its revenue at 109% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Unfortunately for shareholders the share price has dropped 11% per year - disappointing considering the growth. It's safe to say investor expectations are more grounded now. Given the revenue growth we'd consider the stock to be quite an interesting prospect if the company has a clear path to profitability.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqCM:DARE Earnings and Revenue Growth October 3rd 2022

If you are thinking of buying or selling Daré Bioscience stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Daré Bioscience shareholders are down 39% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 22%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 11% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Daré Bioscience (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

We will like Daré Bioscience better if we see some big insider buys.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

