DARE BIOSCIENCE Earnings Results: $DARE Reports Quarterly Earnings

DARE BIOSCIENCE ($DARE) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported earnings of -$0.64 per share, missing estimates of -$0.54 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $-60,000, missing estimates of $1,359,996 by $-1,419,996.
DARE BIOSCIENCE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of DARE BIOSCIENCE stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 3,358,215 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,880,616
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,006,561 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,261,257
- AMH EQUITY LTD removed 923,619 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,992,525
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 778,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,522,988
- STATE STREET CORP removed 282,210 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $914,360
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 203,632 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $659,767
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 185,485 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $600,971
DARE BIOSCIENCE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DARE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024
