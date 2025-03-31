DARE BIOSCIENCE Earnings Results: $DARE Reports Quarterly Earnings

DARE BIOSCIENCE ($DARE) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported earnings of -$0.64 per share, missing estimates of -$0.54 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $-60,000, missing estimates of $1,359,996 by $-1,419,996.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DARE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

DARE BIOSCIENCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of DARE BIOSCIENCE stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DARE BIOSCIENCE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DARE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for DARE BIOSCIENCE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DARE forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.