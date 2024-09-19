Darden's Earnings and Revenues Underperform Estimates in Q1

Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI reported dismal first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year-over-year basis, the top line increased, but the bottom line declined.



The quarterly earnings fell short of expectations due to a significant drop in traffic during July. However, since then, the company has seen an improvement in sales trends. Considering this recovery and the planned initiatives for the rest of the fiscal year, the company reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal 2025. The stock inched up 9.4% in the pre-market trading session.

Earnings & Revenues

During the fiscal first quarter, Darden reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81. In the prior-year quarter, DRI reported an adjusted EPS of $1.78.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Darden Restaurants, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Darden Restaurants, Inc. Quote

Total sales during the quarter came in at $2.76 billion, missing the consensus mark of $2.80 billion. Sales inched up 1% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The upside was backed by contributions from 42 net new restaurants, partially offset by a blended same-restaurant sales decline of 1.1%.

Sales by Segments

Darden reports business under four segments — Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, including The Capital Grille and Eddie V's and Other Business.



During the fiscal first quarter, sales at Olive Garden dropped 1.5% year over year to $1.21 billion. Our estimate for the metric was $1.26 billion. Comps in the segment fell 2.9% year over year compared with a 1.5% fall reported in the previous quarter.



At LongHorn Steakhouse, sales were up 9.2% year over year to $731.5 million. Our estimate for the metric was $694.3 million. Comps in the segment rose 3.7% year over year compared with 4.0% growth reported in the previous quarter.



Sales in Fine Dining increased 2% year over year to $278.9 million. Our estimate for the metric was $290.1 million. Comps in the segment fell 6.0% year over year compared with a 2.6% drop reported in the previous quarter.



Sales in Other Business declined 0.7% year over year to $555.5 million. Our estimate for the metric was $571.3 million. Comps in the Other Business dropped 1.8% year over year compared with a 1.1% fall reported in the previous quarter.

Operating Highlights

In the fiscal first quarter, total operating costs and expenses inched up 0.4% year over year to $2.49 billion. The upside was primarily due to increased restaurant expenses, labor costs and marketing expenses. The figure compares to our projection of $2.52 billion.

Balance Sheet

As of Aug. 25, 2024, cash and cash equivalents came in at $192.5 million compared with $194.8 million as of May 26.



During the fiscal first quarter, inventories came in at $297.7 million compared with $290.5 million reported in the previous quarter. As of Aug. 25, 2024, long-term debt was $1.39 billion compared with $1.37 million as of May 26.



During the fiscal first quarter, Darden’s board of directors repurchased approximately 1.2 million shares of its common stock, worth approximately $172 million. As of the fiscal first quarter, the company stated availability of approximately $743 million under the $1-billion repurchase authorization.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook Retained

For the fiscal 2025, the company expects total sales to be in the range of $11.8-$11.9 billion. Same-restaurant sales growth in the fiscal 2025 is anticipated to be in the range of 1-2% year over year. Diluted EPS from continuing operations are anticipated in the band of $9.40-$9.60.



The company expects to open 45-50 net new restaurants and projects a total capital spending of $550-$600 million in the fiscal 2025.

DRI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Darden currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector.



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ANF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28%, on average. The stock has surged 169.6% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF’s fiscal 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 13.1% and 63.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. BOOT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.1%, on average. The stock has gained 93% in the past year.



The consensus estimate for BOOT’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 11.6% and 10.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. SFM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12%, on average. The stock has risen 157% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SFM’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 9.6% and 18.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.