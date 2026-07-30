Darden's CEO Sold Shares as LongHorn Jumped 9.5% and Olive Garden Lagged

Key Points

According to a Form 4 filing, Darden's CEO sold 39,134 shares on July 28, 2026, at a weighted average price of $209.06, totaling a transaction value of about $8.2 million.

The transaction was executed as an option exercise at $124.24 per share followed by an immediate sale, with no indirect holdings reported in the Form 4 filing.

Post-transaction, the executive maintains a direct position of 86,145 shares valued at $17.83 million, ensuring continued alignment with the company's performance.

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Ricardo Cardenas, President and CEO of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI), sold 39,134 shares of common stock on July 28, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 39,134 Transaction value $8.2 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) 86,145 Post-transaction value $17.83 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($209.06); post-transaction value based on July 28, 2026 market close ($206.98).

Key questions

What was the primary driver of this transaction?

The activity was a cashless exercise of 39,134 stock options at a strike price of $124.24, allowing the executive to realize the spread between the exercise price and the $209.06 execution price while disposing of the underlying shares immediately.

The activity was a cashless exercise of 39,134 stock options at a strike price of $124.24, allowing the executive to realize the spread between the exercise price and the $209.06 execution price while disposing of the underlying shares immediately. How does this affect the insider's total equity exposure?

Despite the 31% reduction in direct holdings, Ricardo Cardenas remains a significant stakeholder with 86,145 shares held directly and additional derivative securities.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-29) $212.23 Market Capitalization $24.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $13.2 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.2 billion

Company Snapshot

Darden Restaurants operates a diverse portfolio of full-service dining establishments across the United States and Canada, generating revenue primarily through restaurant operations across its flagship brands including Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchens, Yard House, Capital Grille, and Seasons 52.

The company generates revenue through the direct operation of company-managed restaurants, leveraging a multi-brand strategy that spans casual dining, steakhouse, and upscale dining segments to optimize market penetration and customer acquisition across diverse demographic segments.

Darden's primary customer base comprises middle to upper-middle income consumers seeking full-service dining experiences, with particular strength in family dining and special occasion dining across North American markets.

Darden Restaurants is a leading full-service restaurant operator with a market capitalization of $24 billion and TTM revenues of $13.2 billion, positioning it as a significant player in the casual and upscale dining segment. The company's multi-brand portfolio strategy enables diversified revenue streams across varying price points and dining occasions. Darden's competitive advantages include established brand equity, operational efficiency in restaurant management, and a geographically diversified footprint that mitigates regional economic volatility.

What this transaction means for investors

Options struck at $124.24 against a stock trading near $209 is an $85 spread, and Cardenas converted 39,134 of them in one cashless move, selling the shares the same day. That surrenders 31% of his direct holdings, a bigger bite than most executive filings, but he still holds 86,145 shares plus a significant number of options. Cashing out a large in-the-money grant is exactly what you'd expect a CEO to do with vested compensation, and it says little about the road ahead.



Darden's own road is a study in contrasts by brand. Fourth-quarter sales for its fiscal year (reported last month) rose 13.7% to $3.7 billion, but the results were split: LongHorn Steakhouse posted 9.5% same-restaurant sales growth while flagship Olive Garden managed only 2.4%, missing expectations. Management guided fiscal 2027 to slower blended growth of 2.5% to 3.5%. Cardenas said the portfolio has grown "more balanced and more diversified" over seven years. For long-term investors, that Olive Garden softness is an important number to track. It's still the biggest brand at 42% of sales, so its deceleration could end up mattering more than LongHorn's strength, and management's cautious guidance suggests the slowdown may carry into the new year.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.