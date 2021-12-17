Darden's CEO Eugene Lee to retire

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc DRI.N said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Eugene Lee Jr. would retire, effective from May 29.

The company said Ricardo Cardenas, president and chief operating officer of Darden, would succeed Lee as CEO.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

