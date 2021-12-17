US Markets
DRI

Darden's CEO Eugene Lee to retire

Darden Restaurants Inc said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Eugene Lee Jr. would retire, effective from May 29.

The company said Ricardo Cardenas, president and chief operating officer of Darden, would succeed Lee as CEO.

