Darden Stock Rises 17% in 6 Months: Should You Buy the Stock Now?

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI have gained 16.7% over the past six months, outperforming 0.3% growth in the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry. The stock has also surpassed the broader Retail-Wholesale sector's rise of 2.5% and the S&P 500 index’s 11.5% growth during the same period.



The company is benefiting from strong execution across its restaurant portfolio, supported by market share gains, improving guest satisfaction and healthy demand across both casual and fine dining brands. Continued momentum at LongHorn Steakhouse, recovery in the Fine Dining segment and ongoing restaurant expansion provide multiple growth drivers for the business. Combined with a diversified brand portfolio and disciplined growth strategy, these factors position Darden well to support long-term sales growth and strengthen its competitive position.

DRI Stock’s Past 6 Months’ Price Performance



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Darden stock has outperformed some other players in the past six months, including Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG and Brinker International, Inc. EAT. In the said time frame, Brinker and Chipotle have declined 4.4% and 6.6%, respectively, while Arcos Dorados has gained 13.6%.



Let us take a closer look at the factors driving Darden’s recent gains and what this may signal for the stock going forward.

Strong Brand Execution Supports Market Share Gains

Darden’s focus on operational excellence and guest experience continues to strengthen its competitive position. The company outperformed the casual dining industry during the fiscal third quarter of 2026, with each of its four largest brands exceeding industry same-restaurant sales trends by more than 400 basis points (bps). Strong guest satisfaction, high employee retention and consistent execution across restaurants are helping the company attract customers and gain market share. These factors provide a solid foundation for sustained growth across the portfolio.



Consistent execution across multiple brands reduces dependence on any single concept and supports market share gains over time. This broad-based performance also provides greater stability compared with restaurant operators that rely heavily on one brand or dining category.

LongHorn Steakhouse Maintains Strong Growth Momentum

LongHorn remains one of Darden’s strongest growth drivers. The brand delivered 7.2% same-restaurant sales growth during the quarter, supported by its focus on food quality, operational consistency and customer value. Sales exceeded the industry benchmark by 840 bps, while traffic outperformed by 640 bps. Strong consumer demand, combined with disciplined execution and a differentiated brand positioning, continues to support LongHorn’s growth outlook.



LongHorn’s ability to generate both sales and traffic growth suggests that demand is being supported by more than pricing. Continued customer engagement strengthens the brand’s position within Darden’s portfolio and creates an additional avenue for long-term growth.

Fine Dining Recovery Expands Growth Opportunities

Darden’s Fine Dining segment is showing improving momentum, supported by growth across all major brands. Private dining demand remained strong at The Capital Grille and Eddie V’s, while the three-course fixed-price offering at Ruth’s Chris continued to attract both returning and existing guests. Positive same-restaurant sales across the segment indicate improving consumer demand and provide an additional growth avenue beyond the company’s core casual dining brands.



Improvement in Fine Dining broadens Darden’s growth drivers beyond traditional casual dining concepts. A stronger contribution from this segment can help diversify revenue streams and support overall business performance across different consumer spending environments.

Restaurant Expansion Strategy Strengthens Long-Term Outlook

Darden continues to invest in restaurant development across its brand portfolio. In the fiscal third quarter, the company opened 31 net new restaurants, supporting sales growth and expanding its market presence. Looking ahead, Darden expects approximately 70 new restaurant openings in fiscal 2026 and plans to open 75 to 80 locations in fiscal 2027. Growth is expected to come from both established brands such as Olive Garden and LongHorn and smaller concepts including Yard House, Cheddar’s and Chuy’s. This balanced expansion strategy supports revenue growth while increasing the diversification of the company’s restaurant portfolio.



Expansion across both mature and emerging brands supports a more balanced growth profile. The strategy also increases the company’s ability to capture opportunities across multiple restaurant concepts and customer segments.

Estimate Revisions for Darden

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRI’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share has remained unchanged in the past 30 days. However, the company is likely to report strong earnings, with projections indicating an 11.1% year over year rise in fiscal 2026.



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DRI Trades at a Discount

From a valuation standpoint, DRI trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 19.21, down from the industry’s average of 22.43.



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Our Thoughts

Darden has built a diversified restaurant portfolio with growth supported by both established brands and emerging concepts. Strong traffic trends, improving performance across Fine Dining and continued restaurant expansion are helping the company strengthen its competitive position while creating additional growth opportunities. The company is also expected to deliver double-digit earnings growth in fiscal 2026 and currently trades below the industry average valuation.



With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, Darden remains a compelling choice for investors seeking a combination of operational strength, growth potential and reasonable valuation within the restaurant industry. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.