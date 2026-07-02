Darden Stock Outlook Centers on Growth Brands and Cost Risks

Darden Restaurants DRI enters fiscal 2027 with a balanced investment setup. The company is still benefiting from positive same-restaurant sales, steady development activity and rising contributions from brands beyond Olive Garden.



The offset is clear. Inflation, cautious consumer spending and limited international scale leave investors weighing operating execution against margin and demand risks.

Darden Brands Drive a More Balanced Story

Olive Garden remains the anchor of Darden’s business, accounting for 42.3% of fiscal 2026 revenues. That size gives the company a major traffic and earnings base in casual dining, supported by a familiar brand and broad value positioning.



The portfolio is becoming less dependent on one chain. Olive Garden represented about 50% of sales in fiscal 2019, while LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining and Other Business now carry a larger share of revenues. That shift gives Darden more ways to grow earnings across different dining occasions and consumer groups.

DRI Finds Momentum in LongHorn and Olive Garden

LongHorn Steakhouse is one of Darden’s clearest growth drivers. Same-restaurant sales rose 7.2% in fiscal 2026 and accelerated to 9.5% in the fourth quarter, supported by food quality, service execution and a value proposition that is not built mainly on promotions.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. Price and Consensus

Darden Restaurants, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Darden Restaurants, Inc. Quote

Olive Garden continues to support the broader story through menu innovation, affordability and guest traffic. Lighter portion offerings and protein-forward items have widened customer choice while keeping the brand focused on value, even though the newer menu created a modest check mix headwind.

Darden Pushes Digital and New Unit Growth

Digital initiatives are adding another layer to the long-term case. Olive Garden’s Uber Direct partnership is generating incremental orders and attracting younger and higher-income customers, while Yard House is seeing encouraging early delivery results.



Restaurant development remains central to growth. Darden opened 71 restaurants in fiscal 2026 and expects 75-80 openings in fiscal 2027. The company also plans about $875 million in capital spending, reflecting continued investment in new units, technology and supply-chain capabilities.



Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG offers investors another restaurant growth benchmark, particularly for traffic, digital access and unit development comparisons. Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR provides a different reference point, with a franchised, multi-brand model that contrasts with Darden’s company-owned restaurant base.

DRI Still Faces Margin and Demand Pressure

Cost pressure remains the main limit on the margin story. Darden expects total inflation of about 3% in fiscal 2027, with beef inflation likely highest in the first quarter before easing later in the year.



Management’s choice to price below inflation is strategically consistent with protecting value perception and traffic. The trade-off is that margin expansion could remain constrained if commodity or labor costs stay elevated.



Demand risk also matters. Full-service restaurants depend on discretionary spending, and cautious consumer sentiment can pressure traffic if employment, fuel prices or overall confidence weaken.



Darden’s relatively small international presence is another constraint. Franchise partners are opening more restaurants outside North America, but the company still depends heavily on a mature domestic market.

Darden Signals a Mixed Stock Setup

Darden’s stock setup reflects a company with good execution but not a clean all-clear signal. Same-restaurant sales growth, LongHorn’s momentum, Olive Garden’s scale and new restaurant development support the earnings growth case, while inflation and demand sensitivity keep the risk side relevant.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That rank points to a more neutral near-term earnings-revision backdrop rather than a decisive buy signal. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Darden has a VGM Score of B, supported by a Growth Score of A, a Value Score of C and a Momentum Score of D. The Growth Score lines up with a company still expanding sales and earnings, while the Value and Momentum readings suggest less support from valuation upside or recent price trends.



For investors, that combination fits a balanced view. DRI has credible operating drivers and a diversified brand base, but cost pressures and weaker momentum keep the stock in hold territory for now.

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Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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