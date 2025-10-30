Darden Restaurants (XTRA:DDN) Price Target Increased by 38.51% to 196.01

The average one-year price target for Darden Restaurants (XTRA:DDN) has been revised to 196,01 € / share. This is an increase of 38.51% from the prior estimate of 141,51 € dated July 10, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 138,46 € to a high of 235,61 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.12% from the latest reported closing price of 156,65 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,801 funds or institutions reporting positions in Darden Restaurants. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 4.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDN is 0.20%, an increase of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.70% to 138,147K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 14,603K shares representing 12.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,602K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDN by 5.87% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 5,881K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,490K shares , representing a decrease of 61.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDN by 43.03% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,361K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,429K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDN by 5.45% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,074K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,998K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDN by 24.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,770K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,694K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDN by 4.47% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.